Martin Odegaard News: Scores clutch goal in season finale

Odegaard netted the game-winning goal in the 89th minute to close out Arsenal's season with a victory against Southampton. His presence in midfield was vital throughout the contest as he led the team with composure and vision. The decisive strike capped a campaign where he remained the creative heartbeat of the squad even though he was less consistent than last season and did not set new career highs. That said, the Gunners' captain will once again be one of the key players for Arsenal in the next campaign.