Martin Ojeda News: Delivers assist from corner kick

Ojeda assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (eight accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Chicago Fire.

Ojeda assisted Alex Freeman's goal with a well-placed corner kick in the 39th minute. He was active in Orlando's attack, recording one shot on goal and setting new season highs with eight chances created, 13 crosses from which eight were accurate, and equalized his season highs in deemed fouls and tackles. Ojeda's set-piece delivery continues to be a key asset for the team's offensive strategies. This marked his 12th goal contribution in 17 appearaances this season in the MLS.