Marvin Pieringer Injury: Forced off injured

Pieringer was forced off due to an apparent ankle injury in Monday's 2-1 victory over Elversberg in the second leg of the Bundesliga qualification playoffs.

Pieringer suffered a knock on his ankle very early in the game and continued playing for 15 minutes before asking to be substituted in the 23rd minute since the pain was too strong. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury and to start recovering ahead of the pre-season. Pieringer has played 31 games this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists for Heidenheim.