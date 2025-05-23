Fantasy Soccer
Massimo Luongo headshot

Massimo Luongo News: Departing Ipswich

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Luongo will depart Ipswich at the end of the season, manager Kieran McKenna announced.

Luongo is set to depart Ipswich after their first season in the Premier League. The midfielder played a huge role in getting them promoted, making 43 appearances (37 starts) in the Championship. In the Premier League he struggled to get on the pitch with just 10 appearances for 195 Premier League minutes.

