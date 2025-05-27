Mateo Retegui News: Provides assist in early dominance

Retegui provided one assist to go with three shots (three on target) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Parma in the final game of the season.

Retegui assisted Daniel Maldini's second goal in the 33rd minute, highlighting his playmaking ability. His contributions were key in Atalanta's early dominance in the season finale and throughout the entire campaign, during which he made 46 appearances across all competitions, scored 28 goals, and provided eight assists, setting new career highs in goals, assists, shots with 104 attempts, and 38 chances created in Serie A. He ends the season as the top Serie A goalscorer and there is no doubt he will be a key figure for Atalanta next season, both in the league and the Champions League.