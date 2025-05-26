Mateu Morey News: Good defensive effort to end season

Morey had two tackles (two won), eight clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Morey was able to find the starting XI at right-back for a third straight match after falling out of favor for a bit, notching two tackles won, three interceptions and eight clearances in the win. The defender battled for starting time this season and was only able to earn eight starts in 16 appearances, notching 15 interceptions, 22 tackles and 29 clearances.