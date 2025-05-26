Mateus Fernandes News: Ends complete season with assist

Fernandes provided an assist in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in the season finale, capping a complete 36-appearance campaign.

Fernandes impressed in the final match with calm distribution and strong positioning in midfield while providing a nice assist for Ross Stewart's first Premier League goal from a well-taken corner. He linked up well with both defense and attack, showing growth in his all-around game. Fernandes has developed steadily over the course of the season and heads into the summer as a player to watch after recording two goals four assists 34 chances created 113 crosses and 2.47 tackles per game in a complicated campaign.