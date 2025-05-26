Matheus Cunha News: Eight shots in draw

Cunha recorded eight shots (three on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Cunha fired a whopping eight shots and tied his season high for a fifth time by landing three on target for the second time in five outings. This also marked his third straight game accounting for at least one chance created, with a total of five chances created over that span. Overall, he delivered a productive campaign, setting a personal best with 15 goals on the year.