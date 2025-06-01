Matheus Cunha News: Moves to Manchester

Cunha has reached an agreement with Manchester United on a five year deal, with a one year option.

Cunha's time with the Wolves has come to end, spending the last two and a half seasons with the side. He had a stellar 2024/25 season, helping the club remain in the Premier League. His 15 goals and six assists was a career best, contributing 38 present of all PL goals scored for the Wolves. With a departure of key midfielder for United, Cunha will be a shoe-in for a starting role ahead of the new campaign.