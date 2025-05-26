Matheus Nunes News: Whips in four crosses

Nunes recorded one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Fulham.

Nunes was in a starting role again Sunday after two straight games unused off the bench, seeing the full 90 once again. He would see a decent match, seeing four crosses in the attack to go along with one interception, a clearance and two tackles in the defense. He ends in the right-back role he assumed halfway through the season, possibly a new role moving into the next campaign.