Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathias Honsak headshot

Mathias Honsak News: Goalscoring hampered by injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Honsak made 22 appearances (12 starts) in the Bundesliga while being hampered by injuries.

Honsak didn't have a single major injury, but he did have a plethora of small injuries that plagued him. When he was fit he often rotated among all three of Heidenheim's attacking options. With all three picking up occasional injuries it's likely that all three will see minutes next season, with rotation likely to be frequent.

Mathias Honsak
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now