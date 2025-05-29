Mathias Honsak News: Goalscoring hampered by injuries

Honsak made 22 appearances (12 starts) in the Bundesliga while being hampered by injuries.

Honsak didn't have a single major injury, but he did have a plethora of small injuries that plagued him. When he was fit he often rotated among all three of Heidenheim's attacking options. With all three picking up occasional injuries it's likely that all three will see minutes next season, with rotation likely to be frequent.