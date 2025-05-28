Mathias Laborda News: Six crosses against Minnesota

Laborda generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Minnesota United.

Laborda contributed to Vancouver's defensive solidity, effectively marking Minnesota's forwards and intercepting passes. His positioning and anticipation helped limit Minnesota to just four shots throughout the match. Laborda's composure under pressure was key in maintaining the clean sheet and bringing offensive impact, as he had two shots and attempted six crosses on Wednesday, both season highs for the defender. This was his first start since late March after returning from his hamstring injury, and a promising one, since he played the whole game.