Mathias Olivera Injury: Available against Como

Olivera (calf) "has been training regularly for two days, and we'll have to take a risk with him and Leonardo Spinazzola (thigh) because there are no alternatives," coach Antonio Conte reported.

Olivera will be back after sitting out four matches and will compete for the starting job with the teammate, who's also returning from injury. He has recorded seven shots (one on target), two key passes, 12 tackles (nine won) and nine clearances in his last five appearances (all starts).