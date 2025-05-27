Mathys Tel News: Two shots in season finale

Tel registered two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Brighton.

Tel had a decent performance on the final day of the season Sunday as he took two shots, created one chance and recorded three crosses in his 83 minutes of action. He never quite fit in with Spurs after joining on loan in the winter, and he finished the campaign with two goals and one assist across 13 appearances (11 starts). It's unclear if Spurs will trigger his release clause or send him back to Bayern Munich, but the fact that Spurs are in the Champions League next season increases the chances that Tel will be bought this summer.