Matias Fernandez-Pardo headshot

Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Promising forward in Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Fernandez-Pardo featured in 29 matches across all competitions for Lille during his first season at the club, recording four goals and three assists.

Fernandez-Pardo's emergence as a forward provided Lille with additional attacking options, although he missed a big part of the season due to an ankle injury. His ability to find the net and create opportunities highlighted his potential and raises expectations for next season, as he will be one to watch in the Dogues frontline. Continued development could see him become a key figure in Lille's offensive lineup in the coming years.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo
Lille
More Stats & News
