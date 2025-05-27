Matias Soule News: Ends season in fine form

Soule assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Torino.

Soule was Roma's best attacker heading into their final match of the campaign against Torino, and he made sure to keep it that way. In 89 minutes played, the 22 year old tallied one assist, hit the woodwork once, created three chances, and made four passes into the final third. With the assist, Soule finished the Serie A season with six goal contributions in his last seven starts, and ten total goal contributions in 22 starts on the year.