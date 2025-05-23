Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matija Nastasic headshot

Matija Nastasic Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Nastasic is doubtful for Saturday's match against Valladolid due to a calf injury, accoridng to manager Borja Jimenez. "And Matija drags the problem of the calf and it is the one I have the most doubts that he can help us tomorrow."

Nastasic looks likely to miss out on the season finale after his early exit last week, as the defender has been dealt a calf injury. This is a tough development for the club, as he did start in their last outing. That said, this will likely force a change, with Sergio Gonzalez as a possible replacement in the back three.

Matija Nastasic
Leganes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now