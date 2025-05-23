Matija Nastasic Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Nastasic is doubtful for Saturday's match against Valladolid due to a calf injury, accoridng to manager Borja Jimenez. "And Matija drags the problem of the calf and it is the one I have the most doubts that he can help us tomorrow."

Nastasic looks likely to miss out on the season finale after his early exit last week, as the defender has been dealt a calf injury. This is a tough development for the club, as he did start in their last outing. That said, this will likely force a change, with Sergio Gonzalez as a possible replacement in the back three.