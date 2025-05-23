Matt Targett Injury: Back in training
Targett (hamstring) is back in training ahead of Sunday's clash with Everton, per manager Eddie Howe.
Targett is working on a return to the training ground before the end of the season, though Sunday's clash with Everton is his last chance. The defender was originally ruled out for the remainder of the season so it's still uncertain if he will be fit. If he can play it would likely only be off the bench.
