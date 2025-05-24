Matteo Cancellieri Injury: Probable for Atalanta match
Cancellieri (thigh) "has reprised working with the rest of the group this week," coach Christian Chivu announced.
Cancellieri is on track to return after missing over two months with two separate thigh injuries and will provide depth in multiple roles. He has tallied three shots (zero on target), three chances created, seven crosses (three accurate) and three tackles (one won) in his last five appearances.
