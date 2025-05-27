Matteo Cancellieri News: Comes in late versus Atalanta

Cancellieri (thigh) had one foul in two minutes in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atalanta.

Cancellieri returned from an extended absence but played too little to make an impact. He has been fairly good when available, scoring twice and adding 22 shots (seven accurate), 11 chances created, 21 crosses (five accurate) and 26 tackles in 27 outings (19 starts). The team will have to decide whether to buy him out from Lazio following a loan spell.