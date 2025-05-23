Matteo Darmian News: Fills stat sheet versus Como

Darmian recorded one shot (one on goal), one tackle (one won), one block and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 win against Como.

Darmian picked up a small amount of stat in almost every category as he began the game as a wing-back and then moved to the rearguard once Yann Aurel Bisseck (knee) subbed off. He'll have some chances of starting against PSG if also Benjamin Pavard (ankle) isn't fully fit next Saturday. He has posted three crosses (one accurate), three tackles (two won), four interceptions and 10 clearances in his last five displays (three starting), helping secure three clean sheets.