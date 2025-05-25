Matteo Gabbia News: Nets one in win
Gabbia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Monza.
Gabbia scored his second goal of the campaign and first since September 22, 2024. He also logged a shot for the third time in four outings and finished the season with a total of 14 shots and four shots on target. He shined defensively on the year, with 15 tackles won, 15 interception, 19 blocks and 100 clearances through 26 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now