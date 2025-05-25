Fantasy Soccer
Matteo Gabbia

Matteo Gabbia News: Nets one in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Gabbia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Monza.

Gabbia scored his second goal of the campaign and first since September 22, 2024. He also logged a shot for the third time in four outings and finished the season with a total of 14 shots and four shots on target. He shined defensively on the year, with 15 tackles won, 15 interception, 19 blocks and 100 clearances through 26 appearances.

Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
AC Milan
