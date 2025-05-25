Matteo Gabbia News: Nets one in win

Gabbia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win against Monza.

Gabbia scored his second goal of the campaign and first since September 22, 2024. He also logged a shot for the third time in four outings and finished the season with a total of 14 shots and four shots on target. He shined defensively on the year, with 15 tackles won, 15 interception, 19 blocks and 100 clearances through 26 appearances.