Matteo Politano News: Assists opener to seal title

Politano was subbed off due to injury in the 61st minute of Friday's 2-0 win versus Cagliari. He assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and four corners before exiting the match.

Politano found Scott McTominay with one of his nine crosses in the game, which led to the opening goal. This was his fourth assist of the season and his second in the last five matches. He also took four corners, which kept up his run as the main set-piece taker for Napoli this season.