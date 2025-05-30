Matthew Cox News: Returning to Brentford
Cox will return to Brentford after the conclusion of his loan spell at Crawley Town, his parent club announced Friday.
Cox was limited to only three appearances with Crawley Town during his loan spell, conceding six goals and keeping a clean sheet. He's not expected to compete for a role in Brentford's first team in 2025/26 and is widely expected to go out on loan again during the summer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now