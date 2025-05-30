Matthieu Udol News: Defensive pillar with Grenats

Udol featured in 31 Ligue 2 matches for FC Metz during the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

Udol's leadership and defensive solidity were instrumental in Metz's successful campaign. His ability to contribute offensively added an extra dimension to the team's play and helped them reach the Ligue 1 qualification playoffs against Reims. As captain, Udol's experience will be vital in guiding the team in Ligue 1, just like his fighting spirit on May 29 in the second leg against Reims when he scored the equalizer in the 78th minute. His leadership helped his teammates always believe that it was possible to be promoted to the French top flight and they ended up doing it. He will without a doubt be a leader next season for the Messins and this is a nice reward for the left-back who has faced four ACL injuries during his career.