Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Trains, doubtful for Sunday

De Ligt (undisclosed) has trained individually but is still doubtful for Sunday's match against Aston Villa, accoridng to his club.

De Ligt missed out on Wednesday's UEL Final and looks likely to miss out on the club's season finale Sunday. This comes after he was only able to train individually, putting some doubt around his health. He will look to make the team sheet, but a bench spot seems to be the best he would do after being such a late call.