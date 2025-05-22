Mattia Felici Injury: Absent for season finale

Felici will skip Friday's fixture versus Napoli due to a flexor issue in his right thigh, Cagliari informed.

Felici will conclude his maiden Serie A season on the shelf having totaled three assists, 10 shots (six on target), 10 chances created and 25 crosses (four accurate) in 20 showings (nine starts), as his role fluctuated throughout the year. With Zito Luvumbo (thigh) also sidelined, Nicolas Viola, Florinel Coman and Kingstone Mutandwa will pick up the slack.