Mattia Perin Injury: Gets hand surgery

Perin underwent surgery for arthrodesis of the proximal interphalangeal joint of the fifth finger of his right hand following a post-traumatic arthrosis in inveterate subluxation, Juventus announced.

Perin is expected to miss the Club World Cup and spend part of the summer rehabbing but should be ready for the start of next season. He'll likely continue serving as Michele Di Gregorio's deputy. He has played eight times in 2024/2025, allowing seven goals, making 30 saves and keeping three clean sheets.