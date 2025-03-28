Fantasy Soccer
Mattia Viti Injury: Will be back against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Viti (knee) has shaken off his injury during the international break, La Nazione informed.

Viti sat out the last five matches because of a knee bruise. He might make the XI right away. Mattia De Sciglio, Liberato Cacace, and Luca Marianucci handled the position while he was on the mend. They will stay in the mix since Ardian Ismajli picked up a thigh strain. He has registered 10 tackles (nine won), 10 interceptions and 13 clearances in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.

