Mattia Zaccagni headshot

Mattia Zaccagni News: Bad form finishes better campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Zaccagni generated eight crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Lecce.

The last two and a half months have been rough for Zaccagni, without any goals or assists despite 10 appearances. Yet, he easily updated his career highs in corners (101), chances created (55) and accurate crosses (30). They helped Zaccagni log six assists, just under half the attacking midfielder's 14 G/A, which was Lazio's team best.

