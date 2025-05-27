Matty Cash News: Shot on goal in loss

Cash recorded one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Manchester United.

Cash landed the lone Aston Villa shot on goal Sunday as they were downed in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United. The defender contributed four tackles (two won), one interception and four clearances to the team's 10-man defensive effort. After making 27 Premier League appearances (24 starts) this season, Cash is currently poised to enter the 2025 - 2026 season on the final year of his contract with Aston Villa.