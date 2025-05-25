Matz Sels News: Shares honor for Golden Glove

Sels recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Going into this weekend, both Sels and fellow goalkeeper David Raya led the 2024-25 Premier League season in clean sheets. Both failed to maintain one Sunday, meaning both will share Golden Glove honors. Sels logged 13 clean sheets, which is impressive for a 33-year-old GK without multiple seasons of EPL experience and considering the Nottingham team going into this campaign. Along with 46 goals conceded, he also recorded 120 saves, which less than five Premier League goalkeepers registered.