Mauricio Pineda Injury: Listed as questionable
Pineda is questionable for Saturday's match against Orlando due to a lower-body injury.
Pineda is going to be a late call for Saturday's contest after he was forced off last contest with an injury, set to be tested with a lower-body issue. This will be something to monitor as he is absence would result in the loss of a starter. Rominigue Kouame is a likely replacement if left out.
