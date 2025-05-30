Maxime Crepeau News: Makes three saves in win

Crepeau had three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids.

There wasn't much Crepeau could've done in the sequence that led to Djordje Mihailovic's goal, but he was solid the rest of the way, and the team bailed him out to earn the win with a comeback. Crepeau has gone three matches without a clean sheet, but one positive sign is that he's gone five straight appearances allowing one or fewer goals. He should remain between the posts for Sunday's game against St. Louis City SC.