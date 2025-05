Urruti scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Urruti scored a late equalizer in the 84th minute, finishing off a pass from Luis Diaz to level the game at 3-3. This was Urruti's first goal of the campaign, coming in his fourth start. Remarkably, it also ended a nearly two-year goal drought.