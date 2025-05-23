Maxwel Cornet Injury: Returning against Bologna

Cornet (thigh) "has practiced regularly for a few days in a row and will be available Saturday," coach Patrick Vieira stated.

Cornet has missed over two months due to a serious thigh strain and will come off the bench if the game breaks in his favor. He's been productive when healthy, scoring twice, assisting once and adding five shots (three on target), five chances created and eight crosses (two accurate) in his last six displays (two starts).