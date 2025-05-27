Maxwel Cornet News: Comes in late versus Bologna

Cornet (thigh) had one clearance in eight minutes in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Bologna.

Cornet made only a brief cameo in his return from a serious thigh injury. He generally fared well since joining Genoa but struggled to stay healthy. He has scored twice, assisted once and logged five shots (three on target), five chances created and eight crosses (two accurate) in seven displays (two starts). The management will need to choose whether to retain him from West Ham.