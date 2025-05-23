Mehdi Taremi News: Dishes out assist versus Como

Taremi drew two fouls and assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 2-0 win versus Como.

Taremi made the XI for the third match in a row as Marcus Thuram was rested and Lautaro Martinez (thigh) wasn't fully fit, and, while he didn't have a particularly great showing, he set up Joaquin Correa with a through ball on the second goal for his side, providing his fifth helper in the season and his second in the last four matches. He has posted two shots (one on target), four chances created and seven tackles (one won) during such a stretch.