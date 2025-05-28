Melvin Bard News: Consistent presence on flank

Bard made 29 appearances across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Bard's consistent performances on the left flank provided both defensive solidity and offensive support. His ability to contribute to goals while maintaining defensive duties was valuable to the team and helped secure a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1, earning a place in Champions League qualification for next season. He set new career highs with 23 shots and 50 clearances and his development suggests he will continue to be a key player for the French club.