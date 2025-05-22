Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Melvin Zinga headshot

Melvin Zinga News: Concedes twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Zinga made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Lyon.

Zinga made his first appearance in Ligue 1 this season, starting in place of Yahia Fofana. He allowed a pair of goals in the second half while making two saves in the loss. The goalkeeper primarily plays cup games, but with their position in the table solidified, they opted to rotate on this fixture.

Melvin Zinga
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now