Melvin Zinga News: Concedes twice in defeat
Zinga made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Lyon.
Zinga made his first appearance in Ligue 1 this season, starting in place of Yahia Fofana. He allowed a pair of goals in the second half while making two saves in the loss. The goalkeeper primarily plays cup games, but with their position in the table solidified, they opted to rotate on this fixture.
