Mergim Vojvoda News: Creates four chances in Inter meeting
Vojvoda won one of two tackles and registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Friday's 2-0 loss versus Inter Milan.
Vojvoda was fizzy and effective in the final third, motoring down the flank at will and leading his side in key passes. He recaptured a regular role after leaving Torino in January and was a key offensive cog for Como, ending with one goal, two assists, 12 chances created and 26 crosses (five accurate) in 11 showings (eight starts).
