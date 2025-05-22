Michael Amir Murillo News: Reliable in Marseille's backline

Murillo scored one goal and provided three assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille during the 2024-25 season.

Murillo's consistent performances at right-back offered both defensive stability and offensive support and he was one of the most exciting surprises this season for Marseille fans. His overlapping runs and accurate crosses added an extra dimension to the attack and he was key in the structure of coach Roberto de Zerbi. Murillo's work rate and discipline were key to his role and he became a fan favorite throughout the season. That said, he was watched by Europe and several Premier League clubs already came to ask for him, making him a potential departure in the summer.