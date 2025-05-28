Fantasy Soccer
Michael Boxall

Michael Boxall News: Leads defensive effort in backline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Boxall generated one tackle (one won), five clearances and one interception in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Boxall anchored Minnesota's backline, contributing to a resilient defensive display that limited Vancouver to four shots on target. He made one key intervention, including five clearances and two blocks, to thwart the Whitecaps' attacking threats. Boxall's leadership and organization were pivotal in securing the clean sheet for Minnesota. He contributed to seven clean sheets this season and is only two clean sheets away from his career highs from 2019 and 2021.

Michael Boxall
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
