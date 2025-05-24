Michael Folorunsho Injury: Out for Udinese tilt

Folorunsho won't play Sunday against Udinese due to a minor knee injury, FIorentina relayed.

Folorunsho finishes his campaign one game in advance, having posted four shots (three on target), three key passes, 21 crosses (three accurate) and 19 tackles in 14 appearances (six starts) since switching sides in January. He's considered likely to be redeemed by Fiorentina even though he hasn't been a regular in the last couple of months.