Michael Kayode headshot

Michael Kayode Injury: Unmentioned before finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Kayode (undisclosed) was unmentioned during manager Thomas Frank's press conference ahead of a Sunday trip to Wolves.

Kayode went unmentioned in the presser before the final match of the Premier League season. The wing-back has started the prior five matches in a row before coming off with a knock against Fulham. If he's not fit enough to start Kristoffer Ajer could come into the starting XI against Wolves, though it seems Kayode is likely good to go.

Michael Kayode
Brentford
