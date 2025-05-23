Michael Kayode Injury: Unmentioned before finale
Kayode (undisclosed) was unmentioned during manager Thomas Frank's press conference ahead of a Sunday trip to Wolves.
Kayode went unmentioned in the presser before the final match of the Premier League season. The wing-back has started the prior five matches in a row before coming off with a knock against Fulham. If he's not fit enough to start Kristoffer Ajer could come into the starting XI against Wolves, though it seems Kayode is likely good to go.
