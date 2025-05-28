Michael Kayode News: Signs with Brentford until 2030

Kayode has signed a contract with Brentford until 2030, joining on a permanent move from Fiorentina, the club announced. "Michael has been fantastic for us since he arrived in January, not only with regards to his performances, but also in terms of his personality and the energy he has brought to the training ground. It was an easy decision to make his transfer permanent this summer, and we look forward to seeing him back for pre-season in July," Brentford director of football Phil Giles said.

Kayode made 37 appearances for Fiorentina last season, including playing in the Europa Conference League final. He also helped Italy win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2023. This season, he appeared in 12 games for Brentford and contributed one assist, which was enough to convince the board to sign him for five seasons. Kayode will link up with Brentford ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season.