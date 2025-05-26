Fantasy Soccer
Michele Di Gregorio headshot

Michele Di Gregorio News: Gives up two goals against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Di Gregorio had three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Venezia.

Di Gregorio conceded twice with his defense scrambling on counter-attacks but was still key in the victory with a pair of strong saves in the second half. He had a sound first season at Juventus, keeping 17 clean sheets, making 92 saves and giving up 39 goals in 41 matches.

Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus

