Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Micky van de Ven headshot

Micky van de Ven News: Goal line clearance in UEL Final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Van de Ven generated six clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Van de Ven came up with arguably the most important play of the match as he made a leaping goal line clearance on a free header by Rasmus Hojlund in the 68th minute to keep Spurs ahead. That clearance ultimately helped Spurs keep a clean sheet and earn its first major trophy since 2008. He finished the match with six clearances and two blocked shots in a strong 90 minutes of play.

Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now