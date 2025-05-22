Micky van de Ven News: Goal line clearance in UEL Final

Van de Ven generated six clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Van de Ven came up with arguably the most important play of the match as he made a leaping goal line clearance on a free header by Rasmus Hojlund in the 68th minute to keep Spurs ahead. That clearance ultimately helped Spurs keep a clean sheet and earn its first major trophy since 2008. He finished the match with six clearances and two blocked shots in a strong 90 minutes of play.