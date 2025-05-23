Miha Zajc News: Heading back to Fenerbahce

Zajc is heading back to Fenerbahce after his loan spell in Toulouse, General Director Damien Comolli said in a press conference, according to Les Violets.

Zajc is returning to Fenerbahce after terminating his loan spell with Toulouse where he featured in 19 Ligue 1 matches but started just once and failed to record a goal or assist. He heads back to Fenerbahce and will look for a new challenge after underwhelming stints in Italy and France.