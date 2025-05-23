Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miha Zajc headshot

Miha Zajc News: Heading back to Fenerbahce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Zajc is heading back to Fenerbahce after his loan spell in Toulouse, General Director Damien Comolli said in a press conference, according to Les Violets.

Zajc is returning to Fenerbahce after terminating his loan spell with Toulouse where he featured in 19 Ligue 1 matches but started just once and failed to record a goal or assist. He heads back to Fenerbahce and will look for a new challenge after underwhelming stints in Italy and France.

Miha Zajc
Fenerbahce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now