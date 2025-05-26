Mika Biereth News: Breakout striker in Principaute

Biereth scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances for Monaco during the 2024-25 season.

Biereth had a breakout season after joining Monaco during the winter transfer window and quickly became a key striker. He scored 13 goals in 16 Ligue 1 appearances and remained productive despite not being fully fit for the final games. His consistent impact in front of goal positions him as a central figure in Monaco's attack heading into next season.